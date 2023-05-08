Landslide at Infernaccio on the Sibillini mountains, no injuries – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONTEFORTINO, 07 MAY – Landslide in the Gola dell’Infernaccio area, on the Sibillini Mountains, in the province of Fermo. The incident took place on Friday afternoon but news of it only became known today: a patrol from the Montemonaco forest carabinieri intervened on the spot, after being reported by a tourist. The military noticed that at about 1,800 meters above sea level a large detachment of rock had occurred on a vertical wall from the Capotenna slope perpendicular to the Infernaccio gorge.



The landslide movement in the area has been almost continuous since the October 2016 earthquake which caused the detachment of a large mass of rock from Monte Sibilla. The Municipality of Montefortino has also forbidden the transit of pedestrians beyond the crossroads for the Hermitage of San Leonardo. The landslide caused no damage to people or things.



The Infernaccio gorges, dug by the Tenna river between Monte Priora and Monte Sibilla, in the municipality of Montefortino, in the province of Fermo, are one of the most evocative localities within the Monti Sibillini National Park and are a popular of excursions and tourist walks, among the most popular in the Park.



The carabinieri invite you to respect some basic rules for going to the mountains in safety, such as those indicated by the Park Authority: find out about the legislation, regulations and provisions in force, always stay along the paths, pay attention to the signs along the routes, do not enter roads or paths in the presence of access or transit prohibitions. (HANDLE).

