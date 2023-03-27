Home News Landslide devastates “Nuevo Alausí”, there is an undetermined number of missing people
The slide of a mountain in Alausiin the Casual sector, Chimborazo province, after 9:00 p.m. this Sunday, March 26, 2023, has left buried homes and missing people.

The tragedy has affected above all “Nuevo Alausí”, one of the five neighborhoods and two communities declared on yellow alert, in February, by the National Risk Management Service.

Until 10:40 p.m. they had rescued six people who were buried.

President Guillermo Lasso has ordered the immediate activation of Risks and all the State portfolios. Fire teams from Guamote, Chunchi, Riobamba and Cuemca are mobilizing to the area to attend to the affected citizens.

The landslide has closed the Riobamba-Cuenca road, in the Casual sector, in Alausí, reports Ecu911 from Riobamba.

