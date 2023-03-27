Home News Landslide in Alausí leaves dead, injured, missing and other damages
On the night of this Sunday, March 26, 2023, a large landslide buried a neighborhood in Alausí, Chimborazo province, where a victim rescue operation is still underway. Photo EFE


The first light of the morning of this Monday, March 27, 2023, highlights the magnitude of the disaster left by the landslide that buried dozens of homes in AlausíChimborazo province, Sunday night.

Pain, despair, fear and the activation of relief organizations with the help of neighbors left the first images during the night and early morning.

This is the report from the National Secretariat for Risk and Emergency Management updated at 08:00

  • 163 houses affected (estimate made by the Red Cross).
  • 65% of the first order road E35 affected.
  • 100% of the transport service for the communities and cities of the E35 road.

Rescue and transfers

Las rescued people They were transferred to different health homes and the hospitals of Alausí, Chunchi and Guamote were activated.

Hay three hostels Where do the affected people go?

  • Municipal house of the parish

The SNGR together with personnel from the Armed Forces mobilized 100 beds, 100 mattresses and 100 changes of clothes sleep to care for the affected people.

For the rescue of victims Fire brigades were activated of Alausi, Chunchi, Guano, Sugarcane, Riobamba, Guamote, Pillaro and Chunchi.

The teams of urban search and rescue of Cuenca and Pichincha They went to the site to lend their contingent.

