At least 16 people have died after the landslide on March 26, 2023. The balance is preliminary.

While the rescue and search work continues, in Alausí-Chimborazo, there is already a preliminary assessment of the effectsafter the landslide registered on March 26, 2023.

So far there would be 16 dead and a dozen missing. In addition, there are dozens of houses affected or totally destroyed.

Firefighters work in search and rescue.

The coliseum and the stadium of the sector known as “new Alausí” is covered by mud. “We have suffered too great a tragedy. Hopefully there will be no human loss, we hope that we can find our friends alive, “says a woman on Facebook Live of the Frecuencia Latina Alausí medium.

USAR group of @bomberosgye are activated by @riesgos_ec to assist in rescue efforts #Beer after landslide. Our contingent is made up of 40 rescuers,

1 heavy rescue truck, 2 fast rescue trucks, and an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/8XnXBoEiAI — Firefighters Guayaquil (@BomberosGYE) March 27, 2023

road closures

Route Riobamba-Cuenca is closed due to this slippage. The alternate routes are: Riobamba-Colta-Palltanga-El Triunfo-Zhud (AVV)