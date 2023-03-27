Home News Landslide in Alausí leaves, for the moment, 16 dead – Diario La Hora
Landslide in Alausí leaves, for the moment, 16 dead

Landslide in Alausí leaves, for the moment, 16 dead – Diario La Hora

At least 16 people have died after the landslide on March 26, 2023. The balance is preliminary.

While the rescue and search work continues, in Alausí-Chimborazo, there is already a preliminary assessment of the effectsafter the landslide registered on March 26, 2023.

So far there would be 16 dead and a dozen missing. In addition, there are dozens of houses affected or totally destroyed.

Firefighters work in search and rescue.

The coliseum and the stadium of the sector known as “new Alausí” is covered by mud. “We have suffered too great a tragedy. Hopefully there will be no human loss, we hope that we can find our friends alive, “says a woman on Facebook Live of the Frecuencia Latina Alausí medium.

road closures

Route Riobamba-Cuenca is closed due to this slippage. The alternate routes are: Riobamba-Colta-Palltanga-El Triunfo-Zhud (AVV)

“The entire hill went down like a rocket,” say the families who managed to escape the landslide in Alausí

