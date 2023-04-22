Home » Landslide in Artvin Yusufeli – Current News
News

Landslide in Artvin Yusufeli – Current News

by admin
Landslide in Artvin Yusufeli – Current News

Reflectives-Sakut under construction for the new settlement in the locality viaduct A landslide occurred in the evening hours in the area where his feet were. viaduct According to the information obtained, there was no loss of life or limp in the landslide that took place in the area where the open excavation supporting concretes made on the slope on its side are located. landslide The moment was reflected in the mobile phone camera second by second.

Click for Other Current News

See also  The climate conference reached an agreement at the last minute, a word related to the fate of future coal breaks the deadlock

You may also like

Motorcyclist collided with car – seriously injured

Vaupés, the land where we are not needed

Captured one of the most wanted and dangerous...

Argentina: Anti-Mapuche decision in Mendoza – NPLA

Sadiq Sadpara: What work is the guardian of...

Unitrópico promotes environmental awareness through eco-pedagogy – news

World Earth Day丨”Beautiful China, I am an actor”...

Expect new unique upgrades, a new collection, and...

Jennifer Aniston looks amazing at 54 years old

Tourist bus fell into a ravine on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy