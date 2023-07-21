Landslide in India leaves 5 dead and several missing

Impacts: 1

Five dead, 17 houses buried and several missing left a landslide in western India after heavy rains. Approximately 48 families were at the scene of the tragedy and 75 people were evacuated, authorities said.

This landslide occurred overnight in the Raigad district, which, like the rest of the region, suffered from heavy rains in recent days that are hampering rescue operations.

Four bodies of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have moved to the place, which after the initial difficulties due to the rainfall and the darkness have been able to speed up the work of removing the rubble.

The village consists of about 50 houses, of which several have been buried. The head of the regional government, Eknath Shinde, went to the scene of the accident and indicated that the rains complicated the arrival of the first vehicles by road and prevented the helicopters from being used for the moment to transfer the injured to hospitals.

