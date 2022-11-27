Listen to the audio version of the article

New tragedy on the island of Ischia. At dawn today, November 26, after hours of incessant rain, a sudden landslide detached from Mount Epomeo brings destruction and death to Casamicciola Terme, one of the six municipalities into which the island is divided, known for its thermal springs. The trees come down and the earth mixes with the water generating a mudslide that overwhelms everything in its path. Parked cars and minibuses end up in the sea, which turns brown. Huge boulders roll downstream. Piazza Anna De Felice, renamed in homage to the 15-year-old who lost her life in the landslide of 2009, is filled with debris.

The first images shot with mobile phones are of destruction: the seafront flooded. The balance at the end of the day is one woman dead, eleven missing and thirteen injured. There are also ten people still isolated without water and electricity and 150 displaced families. “Many – explains theprefect of Naples Claudio Palomba – but they don’t want to leave their homes”.

The rescue machine immediately sets in motion, but the interventions are slowed down by stormy seas and strong gusts of wind that prevent the helicopters from taking off. One immediately thinks of the precedents on the island: the landslide of 2006 on Mount Vezzi, but above all that of November 10, 2009, again in Casamicciola, when a ridge detached from Mount Epomeo – then as now – cost little Anna her life. Finally, five years ago, the earthquake that caused two victims between Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno. Scenes already seen but that don’t stop hurting.

Rumors about the missing begin to circulate: among them an entire family made up of husband, wife, a few months old baby and a 25-year-old girl. Luckily they will be found in good condition shortly thereafter. And in the evening there is hope that she has also been found safe and healthy by another family of three. Images of firefighters carrying to safety a man submerged up to his chest in mud are making the rounds on the web and that he saved himself by clinging to an iron pole. A dozen buildings collapsed. Someone claims that the landslide started from a large tuff boulder that has always been hovering there.

From Milan, where it is located for the inauguration of the M4 subway, the Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini speaks of eight confirmed victims but is then corrected by interior minister Piantedosi which specifies: “the official communication is from the Prefecture”, and at the end of the day there was only one confirmed dead, a woman. Prime Minister Meloni follows the evolution of relief from Palazzo Chigi. In the afternoon he connects via video for an ongoing summit in the Prefecture of Naples where, with the mayor of the Metropolitan City Manfredi, there are also ministers Tajani and Sangiuliano. The Minister of the Interior Piantedosi was also connected from Rome, from the operations center of the Fire Brigade. The prime minister assures that the government “will do its part” and reserves the right to urgently convene the Council of Ministers. Solidarity also from the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and from the French Macron.