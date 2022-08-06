Listen to the audio version of the article

Water emergency in Val Ferret after the damage of the aqueduct following a landslide caused by bad weather. Three hamlets (La Palud, Entrèves and Villair) have been without water since Friday and Courmayeur is also likely to end up in the same way shortly.

Cormayeur without drinking water

“Unfortunately – said the mayor, Roberto Rota – the damage to the aqueduct is important. We are working, and will continue to do so day and night. But in a few hours the country will be without water. We have organized two distribution points for citizens, which will continue tomorrow as well. The situation is critical, also because in recent days the population has gone from 2,700 residents to almost 30,000 ”.

Three days of work needed

The forecasts for restoring the aqueduct are two, maximum three days. Meanwhile, the administration asks citizens to ration water.

«The debris flow is important – explains Valerio Segor, regional technician – and is made up of tens of thousands of cubic meters of material. The boulders also damaged the bridge, displacing the deck. Tomorrow morning (Sunday, editor’s note) the cleaning of the riverbed will also begin, just as indispensable ».

Traffic problems solved

Meanwhile, from 5pm on Saturday the Val Ferret is no longer isolated. This was announced by the mayor, taking stock of the two landslides that fell last night and that invaded the road leading to Val Ferret.