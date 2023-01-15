According to the economic analysis carried out by the Association for the Integral Development of Intermunicipal Land Transport – ADITT, and the Superior Transport Council, the road emergency on the route that connects Pasto with Popayán, at kilometer 75, to date has prevented carry out close to a thousand vehicular dispatches per day, affecting mobilization mainly in the departments of Cauca, Nariño and Valle del Cauca; which brings as a consequence that a time of high passenger demand about 16 thousand people cannot access transportation services.

“The economic losses for companies and vehicle owners exceed 640 million per day, given that the road emergency has prevented the transit of public service vehicles for several days, leaving more than 2,560 million pesos in losses to date” , said Camilo García, president of the Higher Transport Council, assuring that the impact of these losses generate labor instability for the employees of the transport companies and also puts the entire transport value chain in check, where workshops, stations are added fuel and related services.

Faced with this situation, the businessmen of the inter-municipal land transport of passengers, requested the national government to allow the transit of public passenger service vehicles on the La Depresión – La Sierra – Rosas road, to avoid the presence of illegal transport and pirates on said route. and offset the operating and logistics costs that increase on the Pasto – San Francisco – Mocoa – Pitalito – Popayán route.

Likewise, the businessmen who were concerned about the effects caused to thousands of users, when the south of the country was left incommunicado, requested a permanent table to evaluate the effects and losses caused, as well as the compensation measures that are viable to face the road emergency.

