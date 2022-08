CORTINA. Landslide on the Alemagna: the state road closed. The road is closed to traffic, in both directions, due to a considerable flow of stones and debris at the height of Fiames. On the spot Civil protection, firefighters and Anas, who are working to reopen the artery as soon as possible. Traffic, to and from Cortina, is diverted to the alternative road network.

Unlimited access to all site content 3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site