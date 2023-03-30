On the afternoon of this Wednesday, a landslide occurred on the Pan-American highway that connects the city of Popayán with Cali, at kilometer 47 in the village of El Descanso, municipality of Caldono, Cauca. Tons of mud and stones fell from a mountain located next to the highway, which has caused the total closure of the road.

According to the official Invías report, two vehicles were swept away by the landslide, but fortunately there were no people injured or trapped in the incident. The authorities have already sent yellow machinery to the area to restore mobility, however, it is still unknown how long the earth removal work will take to enable the road corridor.

This closure will affect all users who travel through this important road, which connects two of the main cities in the southwest of the country.