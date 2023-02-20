When everything was ready to enable the alternate 2.1-kilometer variant in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, to restore land communication in the south of the country, a landslide this morning frustrated those plans.

As confirmed by authorities from Pasto, this morning and after hours of heavy rain, a large landslide was recorded on part of the road, even affecting a bridge in the area.

This frustrated the announced reopening of this pass, vital for communication between Nariño and Cauca, which was announced for this Monday.

For its part, the Mayor of Rosas installed a Unified Command Post to deal with the emergency, which is still ongoing due to the relentless rains.

PMU in the context of the emergency caused in the municipality of Rosas Cauca, due to landslides on the Pan-American highway, the emergency continues, the rains continue to worry the residents.

It should be remembered this sliding increased in the price of food, cargo carriers reported large losses due to the impossibility of removing merchandise.

According to figures from the Colombian Association of Truckers of Nariño, the union as a whole has lost $350,000 million during this first month, due to waiting times, in addition to the fact that more than 900 tractor-trailers were unable to travel to the interior of the country, while another 500 passed empty through Ecuador generating losses, as well as fuel consumption.

The natural disaster that occurred on January 9 affected an area of ​​90 hectares and caused a loss of bench on the national highway that connects Popayán with Pasto, at the height of the Chontaduro village, Párraga corregimiento, municipality of Rosas (kilometer 75) and other roads of municipal and rural order