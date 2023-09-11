Landslides Caused by Heavy Rains in Yulin, Guangxi, Result in 7 Deaths and 3 Missing Persons

Landslides occurred in many places in Yulin, Guangxi, resulting in 7 deaths and 3 missing persons, according to Xinhua News Agency. The landslides were caused by heavy rains that occurred from September 10 to 11, influenced by the remnant vortex of Typhoon “Haikui” and the monsoon. The landslides occurred in Fumian District, Luchuan County, and Bobai County of Yulin City.

The Propaganda Department of the Yulin Municipal Committee of Guangxi reported that the local area is currently making every effort to search and rescue the missing persons. The severity of the landslides has caused significant damage and loss of life.

The region was hit by heavy rains which triggered the landslides. The unrelenting rain caused the ground to become unstable, leading to the catastrophic events. Authorities are working diligently to find the missing individuals and provide support to those affected.

The landslides have raised concerns about infrastructure and safety in the affected areas. The local government is expected to assess the damages and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of natural disasters and the importance of preparedness and response efforts. People living in landslide-prone areas should be aware of the risks and follow the instructions and precautions provided by local authorities.

The loss of lives and the missing persons highlight the need for continued efforts to improve disaster management and response capabilities. The local government, along with relevant organizations, will likely conduct investigations to determine the causes of the landslides and take necessary actions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As search and rescue efforts continue, the community is coming together to support the affected families and offer assistance. The landslides have brought sorrow to the region, but the resilience and solidarity of the residents will help them recover and rebuild.

As the recovery efforts progress, it is crucial for the government and community to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of residents. Lessons learned from this tragic event should be used to strengthen disaster preparedness and response strategies, ultimately protecting lives and livelihoods.

