At least 40 people have died victims of landslides in various towns in the province of Camaná, located in the Arequipa region, in southern Peru.

Civil Defense sources have confirmed to the RPP radio station that some 200 prefabricated homes have been razed in Secocha, one of the main affected towns.

Now the regional government is expected to send emergency brigades and support materials to the scene of the events to attend to the nearly 2,000 affected families.

The population of the affected localities is now under alert due to the fear of new landslides. Some families have moved to higher areas of the geography of the area.

The regional governor of Arequipa, Rohel Sánchez, has reported that he will request the declaration of an emergency zone for the damage caused in up to seven provinces in the region.