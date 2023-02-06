Home News Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru
News

Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru

by admin
Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru

At least 40 people have died victims of landslides in various towns in the province of Camaná, located in the Arequipa region, in southern Peru.

Civil Defense sources have confirmed to the RPP radio station that some 200 prefabricated homes have been razed in Secocha, one of the main affected towns.

Now the regional government is expected to send emergency brigades and support materials to the scene of the events to attend to the nearly 2,000 affected families.

The population of the affected localities is now under alert due to the fear of new landslides. Some families have moved to higher areas of the geography of the area.

The regional governor of Arequipa, Rohel Sánchez, has reported that he will request the declaration of an emergency zone for the damage caused in up to seven provinces in the region.

See also  Peng Qinghua, Secretary of Sichuan Province, was removed from the position of the top personnel of the two provinces of the Communist Party of China | Central Propaganda Department | Vice Minister | Wang Xiaohui

You may also like

When Sheng Lei guided the democratic life meeting...

MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work

Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of...

During the investigation in Haiyan County, Chen Wei...

Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in...

Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more...

With the participation of a vallenata actress, they...

Spring comes to China’s Vientiane to update traditional...

Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales...

The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy