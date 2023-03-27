*Candidate will fight in Asunción for benefits that Alto Paraná does not have.

During a meeting in which the main leaders of the campaign of the candidate for governor were present, together with the candidates for deputies Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken and Rocío Abed, César “Landy” Torres listened to the statements of former servants and officials of the Institute of Social Welfare (IPS) of Alto Paraná, and clearly responded to each of them.

The Colorado party candidate for Governor of Alto Paraná was clear in pointing out that decisions for a positive response to workers’ demands will not be among his powers as governor, but he assured them that he will be in the country’s capital before managers and directors to demand a response in favor of Alto Paraná workers.

Among the main points focused by the interlocutors of the candidate for governor, is the appointment of the old contractors, who according to the new law of the collective contract must be appointed after two years, but it is not fulfilled; and the recategorization in general, the salary increase, especially for those who have had the same salary for 13 years.

In addition, the workers demand the equalization of wages and working hours, they demanded benefits that do not reach IPS officials in the interior, and they only receive benefits in Asunción, in addition to Health, and update the IPS / CDE organization chart.

The IPS officials held this meeting with “Landy” Torres as part of the Red Coordinator of IPS Alto Paraná, and the gubernatorial candidate told them that all of them together with the deputies and councilors will be able to fight for each of the claims, without distinction of positions, or political parties.

“One of the most important missions that we are going to have from the Alto Paraná Governorate will be to vindicate each public official, and even more so those of Health. And to direct and defend these historical claims, we are obliged to not take into account party affiliations or political colors, we are going to defend all Alto Paranaenses”, affirmed once again César “Landy” Torres.