This Sunday a large concentration was held in the Social Club of Area 4 of Ciudad del Este that brought together all the candidates for the different political positions with the presence of the ANR presidential candidate, “Santi” Peña, the former presidential candidate Arnoldo Wiens , the candidate for Governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, flanked by Dr. Carlos Pallarolas, former candidate for the same position. The act served to seal the unit of the ANR in the department.

“We are sealing the great unity of the Colorado Party in Alto Paraná. This unit is our greatest strength, because it is a sincere unit, and the one that will lead us to a resounding victory on April 30,” Landy began by saying this Sunday morning.

“Today I come to make a commitment with you, that this unity is not only to win these elections, but also to work for 5 years for Alto Paraná. The greatest strength of the Colorado Party is unity; but, that it is not by word of mouth, but that we really work for List 1, which I know we are going to do. As governor-elect, I promise to work and move the department forward and for that we all have to work together to give victory to the Colorado Party. As governor, I will work with the 22 districts of Alto Paraná, but my priority will be Ciudad del Este as the economic lung not only of Alto Paraná, but of the country, ”he said.

“I am going to do my best so that there is the greatest understanding among the leaders. We have been saying ‘Alto Paraná for the people of Alto Paraná for 30 years,’ but we do not have the capacity to sit down and talk, and that situation is going to change since we are in the Governor’s Office”, assured Torres.

Finally, he sent a strong message to public officials, assuring them that with “Landy” Torres in the Governor’s Office, the persecutions between colorados in the department will end forever.

“My firm message to public servants, to the Colorado coordinators of all public institutions, I assure you that persecution among Colorados will be prohibited, we are going to respect each other among co-religionists, and we are going to give spaces to good Colorados,” “Landy” finally stated. , before the closed applause of the leaders present.

Santi decrees victory

The political act that brought together various leaders of the department was closed with a vehement speech by the candidate for President of the Republic, Santiago Peña. He also assured that on April 30 there will be an overwhelming victory in Alto Paraná.

“What a meeting we are holding on this day. I thank each one of you for coming, you feel the energy. I want to congratulate you on the great choice you made in the internships. I want to ratify on this day this great unity of the Colorado Party and I thank Arnoldo Wiens for it. I want to ask you that our work be reflected in the polls on April 30, ”he first expressed.

Later he mentioned “we are 60 days away from having the best governor of Alto Paraná. It is not political rhetoric, they are real numbers, Alto Paraná is the one that produces the most wealth in the country. It is a department that generates employment, with a better electoral performance. We must understand that if we unite we are unbeatable. The result of April 30 will determine the spaces that we will win and I am sure that on April 30, we will win, ”he snapped.

He added saying “I am coming to Alto Paraná today and I decree that the Colorado Party is going to win in Alto Paraná. The Colorado Party was and will continue to be the only party that is going to move the country forward. List 1 from end to end and I assure you that in the next 5 years we will be the best country and the best department,” Peña emphasized.