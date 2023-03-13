César “Landy” Torres, candidate for governor of Alto Paraná for the Colorado Party, List 1, continues to tour the different districts of the tenth department, participating in meetings, meetings and various other activities during his electoral campaign, always fighting for unity supporter. The candidate for the departmental executive participated in mass meetings in districts of the South zone, where he assured that the citizens “already chose the candidates from List 1.”

Landy visited the city of Santa Rosa, where he shared with the local mayor, Maria Victoria Salinas and with the candidate for departmental councillor, Fernando Schuster. During the event, the candidate for Governor said that “my commitment is to each one of you, this unity that we achieved today in the department will not be just so that we can win on April 30. This unity is going to be so that the good colorados can manage the department of Alto Paraná”, remarked Torres, while mentioning that if he is elected as governor, he will do his best so that the leadership and the representatives always maintain the harmony, betting on the development of the department.

The candidate highlighted the multiple virtues that the department has and that it is time to revitalize Ciudad del Este and return to its status as an economic center for all of Alto Paraná and this is only possible with the massive victory of the candidates. “I want to ask all of you to work out of conviction that the Colorado Party offers the best proposals for Paraguay,” he said.

Landy also participated in the Great Festival “Javy’apa Minga Guazú pe”, a night of party and joy with the minguera youth, accompanied by the candidate for senator, Víctor Miranda Ocampo, and the candidate for deputy, Tiki González Vaesken and the candidate a departmental councillor, Rodrigo Rios Colonel.

Medical attention

The Colorado candidate for governor also held a “government day” with free medical care at the headquarters of Section 11, together with its owner, Dr. Freddy Gamarra, noting that it was a successful day with more than 300 people attended.

On the occasion he was also accompanied by the candidate for departmental councilor Silvana Mendez and several volunteers.

Raul Pena

Torres, over the weekend, participated in the 10th edition of the Truck Driver Festival 2023, an activity carried out in the city of Raúl Peña, accompanied by the candidate for deputy Rocío Abed, the national deputy Lucho Zacarías and the candidate for departmental councilor Fernando Schuster.

With Abed, he also participated in a meeting with doctors and cancer patients. “From my Government, you will have my full support and help so that the care of cancer patients in our department is the best possible. Politics is at the service of citizens, not the other way around. We know that this is the case and we are going to prove it”, Landy indicated during this meeting.