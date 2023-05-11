Home » Landy Torres attends the CDE JM and makes himself available to work together
The governor-elect together with the municipal councilors of the departmental capital.

The governor-elect of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres attended the ordinary session of the Municipal Board yesterday morning, Tuesday morning, as far as he went to meet with all the mayors of this state, just over a week after his victory over departmental level, and despite his defeat in Ciudad del Este, the only district where he lost.

It should be remembered that Landy Torres won in 21 districts of Alto Paraná with a final difference of more than 33,000 votes, but lost in Ciudad del Este by a difference of 13,000 votes.

However, he asked the municipal authorities of the departmental capital to put aside their political interests to work together to put the interests of the department first, and seek a consensus within the dissent.

He spoke, for example, of the fight for drinking water for all families, the fight against poverty, the generation of labor for young people, and with regard to Ciudad del Este, he especially mentioned the issue of security in the downtown area.

“Regarding security, we all have to sit down together to talk, and also look for Itaipu Binacional, we have to find a way to solve the issue of insecurity, we have to take care of the coming of tourists so that every day there are more who They come to buy in Ciudad del Este,” said the governor-elect.

“I am not here to steal leadership from anyone. The charges are temporary, the red, white and blue will be above all in my management in the Governor’s Office, ”she said.

“I come to build with you, to ask you to work together, we have to defend our thoughts, our principles, our identity, but within the framework of respect. We represent a generation of young people, and I come to ratify that commitment,” the governor-elect finally said.

