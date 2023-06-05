Landy Torres is proclaimed governor of Alto Paraná, promising to do a great job

“I am grateful to all citizens for the trust they have placed in me, and now we are prepared to honor that trust,” said the governor-elect of Alto Paraná, minutes after being proclaimed this Wednesday (31) during an act at the headquarters of the Superior Court of Electoral Justice, in Asunción.

The engineer César “Landy” Torres was accompanied by his wife Mirna, and shed some tears of emotion at the moment of receiving the certificate of his proclamation. “It was a mixture of emotion and mixed feelings for everything we went through, it was a very long campaign of more than a year, we rowed from behind to reach the goal,” he said when asked about that moment.

He admitted, however, that he is strengthened, and with the sole spirit of working with all sectors for Alto Paraná, especially with the 8 deputies and 21 departmental councilors. Regarding the president-elect, he stated that, with Santiago Peña, appreciation and respect is mutual.

“We are happy because we can work together with Santi, because we know that we will have the tools, and there will be no excuses for not doing a good job,” he added. He recognized the efforts of his family, and especially his wife. “We had a clear objective, she is going to work alongside me with important functions”, he added. Finally, he once again confirmed his faith, stating that “honor and glory will always belong to God.”