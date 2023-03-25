César “Landy” Torres, candidate for governor for the Colorado Party, said during his participation in the debate held at the Rector’s Office of the Universidad Nacional del Este, that he will fight so that Alto Paraná receives 10% more budget from the national government , taking into account the important volume that the tenth department contributes to the treasury.

Landy began the debate, with the notable absence with justification due to illness of the Concertación candidate, Óscar González Drákeford, and the unjustified absence of the candidate of the “Yo Creo” movement, Dani Mujica. When answering the questions of the moderators and when talking about his projects, the candidate from Colorado was able to expand widely and with remarkable confidence in his expressions.

The ANR candidate for governor spoke of the general spending budget, which for the department of Alto Paraná continues to be in deficit, and not in accordance with the contribution of taxpayers in this area to the national treasury.

“I am going to fight so that Alto Paraná receives 10% more of the budget from the national government,” he stated, addressing an issue that has been advancing since the beginning of his campaign, since it is inconceivable that Alto Paraná receives only 130 billion annually. , when it contributes a more important part of the GDP in our country.

Another of the interesting topics addressed by Landy during the debate has to do with tourism in the department of Alto Paraná, an activity that is increasing in volume every year, but still lacking significant investment from the State, so this weakness must be corrected immediately with better budgets, according to what he said.

“Tourism should benefit citizens by being a source of work, generating jobs, and it is surely the sector where more youth employment is required, so we have to seriously accompany investments in tourism. Alto Paraná is called to be a power, and very soon we are going to generate important economic resources with the protection and promotion of tourism,” Landy stated.

The proposals of the candidate for governor were highly applauded by those present, since they are fully achievable proposals, and marked by the managerial capacity of the ruler. The organizers, for their part, recognized Landy Torres for his predisposition to participate in the debates, where the ideas of the candidates are transmitted to the public, and the Colorado candidate is always present.