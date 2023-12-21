Landy Torres seeks to promote more industrial areas in Alto Paraná with support from ANDE

The governor of Alto Paraná and the president of Ande agreed to promote large projects for the department.

The governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, held a meeting with the president of the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), Ing. Félix Sosa, with whom he discussed the projects for the year 2024 in the tenth department.

Torres said that there is a coincidence in promoting industrial areas that help generate jobs for the people of Alto Paraná.

Energy security is one of the factors that industrialists must observe when defining the location for a venture, which is why ANDE has a predominant role in proposals that can be made to entrepreneurs in the area.

