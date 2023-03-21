Home News Landy Torres sees confidence in the people for a historic victory in Alto Paraná on April 30
Landy Torres sees confidence in the people for a historic victory in Alto Paraná on April 30

Landy Torres sees confidence in the people for a historic victory in Alto Paraná on April 30
Colorado candidate for Governor tours house to house in CDE.

Once again, engineer César “Landy” Torres confirmed his confidence in a great victory, after a house-to-house tour in the Obrero neighborhood of Ciudad del Este, with leaders and residents of Section 7, through a team led by the municipal councilor Jaime Méndez.

“Together with the president of Section 7, councilor Jaime Méndez and all the great team of List 1 we had a beautiful walk, business by business, house by house, talking with everyone, and I am very grateful and happy to receive so much love and support,” said the gubernatorial candidate.

Landy walked slowly, and delivered his proposals to heads of families, owners of small, medium and large businesses, to young people who left work or went to their places of study, and ended a day that was otherwise successful, at understand that it reached widely to the people.

“Everything that we are experiencing these days in this section of the campaign leads us to confirm that every day there is enormous confidence in the people, in the general public without looking at political parties, that we will have a historic victory on April 30, in a few days we will make history with List 1”, the ANR candidate for governor finally stated.

