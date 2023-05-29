Landy Torres will install his transition team in the Governor’s Office on Monday

The elected and proclaimed governor of Alto Paraná, César “Landy” Torres, announced that next Monday, May 29, he will install his transition team in the Governor’s Office. “We already have the transition team that we are going to officially present to the Governor’s Office this Monday, so that the work can be coordinated with the entire current team,” Torres said.

“I already met with the current governor last week and we were talking about this whole process and so far we are in direct conversation, without any problem,” explained the winner of the April 30 elections.

He specified that the entry table will present the list of those who will make up his transition team, although he did not advance the identity of the members of said working group. The objective is to be aware of the projects executed and executed by the current departmental administration, so that it can plan its first 100 days of management, according to him. “The idea is to collect the current data, so that we can plan our first 100 days of government, which is when we want to focus particularly,” he explained.

In the same way, “Landy” reported that he has scheduled a meeting with a group of businessmen, with whom he will analyze the possibility of them investing in the department. “I have scheduled a meeting with a group of businessmen who want to invest in our department, on June 2 a group of 30 businessmen from Brazil will come who want to settle in our department in various cities and we want to give them that political and legal guarantee,” emphasized.