Lange Rötterstraße in Neckarstadt-Ost is to become a traffic-calmed business area

Mannheim. The Lange Rötterstraße in Neckarstadt-Ost is to be transformed into a traffic-calmed business area and thus become even more attractive. The city of Mannheim announced that a speed limit of 20 km/h would be introduced between the Altes Messplatz and Grillparzer Strasse and that the square in front of the Uhlandschule would be redesigned.

Also planned are selective lane narrowings, additional parking spaces for bicycles and delivery zones for the surrounding shops. Most of the parking spaces will remain. Greening will also enhance the street. EUR 100,000 from the participation budget will be made available for the measure. Implementation is planned for the end of the year or early 2024.

“We want attractive district centers with a high quality of stay. At the same time, it is about increasing cycling and walking. With a speed limit of 20 and more quality of life on streets and squares, we are creating new opportunities here,” explains Ralf Eisenhauer, Mayor of Traffic.

The Lange Rötterstraße is considered an important business street that opens up schools, commercial and office locations as well as shopping areas. The new concept of the traffic-calmed business area makes it possible to promote the safety and ease of cycling while at the same time ensuring accessibility by car without having to set up a bicycle lane.

The forecourt of the Uhland School is currently used as a disorderly parking area. In the future, the space for pedestrians and cyclists is to be designed to be safer and more comfortable, so that different user interests are taken into account. Public participation is planned for the end of the year.

