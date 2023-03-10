Home News Langenzenn | Fraud allegations against mayor
News

Langenzenn | Fraud allegations against mayor

by admin
Langenzenn | Fraud allegations against mayor

The mayor of Langenzenn in the Fürth district could soon have to answer before the Fürth district court. He’s been charged with fraud. The politician is said to have accommodated two Ukrainian refugee families. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Nuremberg-Fürth said that he was said to have unlawfully registered housing costs with the Fürth district office. The mayor is said to have claimed a longer period of accommodation than was ultimately the case. The sum in question should be in the middle four-digit range.

See also  Treviso, high prices and never discovered discrepancies still hold back the work at the Don Milani schools

You may also like

The end of hydrocarbons by hook or by...

China’s Two Sessions: The much-maligned State Letters and...

Amid widespread welcome… Iran and Saudi Arabia agree...

The pink building rose from the ashes

Current reports from BR24 at a glance

Allegations of leaks hit the game industry… Nexon...

So you can activate the Google earthquake alert

Storm over Rhineland-Palatinate – SWR Aktuell

The Algerian regime incites Morocco’s allies in order...

Government grants political status to the ELN in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy