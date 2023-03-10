The mayor of Langenzenn in the Fürth district could soon have to answer before the Fürth district court. He’s been charged with fraud. The politician is said to have accommodated two Ukrainian refugee families. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Nuremberg-Fürth said that he was said to have unlawfully registered housing costs with the Fürth district office. The mayor is said to have claimed a longer period of accommodation than was ultimately the case. The sum in question should be in the middle four-digit range.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

