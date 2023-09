Language pills

IT IS NOT SAID: Young boy (it is redundant).

IT IS SAID: Boy, or young man.

IT IS NOT SAID: In later.

IT IS SAID: Afterwards.

IT IS NOT SAID: He does not realize it.

IT IS SAID: He doesn’t realize it.

IT IS NOT WRITTEN: Ranking (it is an anglicism).

IT IS WRITTEN: Classification table.

IT IS NOT WRITTEN: Casting (it is an anglicism).

IT IS WRITTEN: Selection process; hearing.

IT IS NOT WRITTEN: Marketing (it is an anglicism).

IT IS WRITTEN: Marketing or marketing.

By Jairo Cala Otero

