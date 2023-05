On May 30, 138 years will pass since the birth of the poet and one of the leading figures of Young Estonia, Villem Grünthal-Ridala (1885–1942). In addition, he was a notable language reformer. The writer Aino Kallas has aptly noted that Grünthal-Ridala was “a real language innovator, although less impulsive than Aavik”.

Aino Kallas has called Grünthal-Ridala a logophile – a lover of words whose passion was collecting words.

