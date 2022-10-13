The first bell rang just a month ago, but Agosti is already looking to the future. The next school year there will be lots of news for middle school students, but also elementary ones. The path of the lower secondary school will be divided into projects: environmental sports, scientific Steam and international humanities. The study of English will be strengthened, but also of scientific and humanistic subjects, with the inclusion of Latin. News in sight also for elementary school, with the enhancement of English, science, geography and arts, as well as sports workshops.

“We have been thinking and working on it for more than a year,” explains the director of Agosti, Don Alberto Maschio. «We have to think about the children, help them in their transition to high school by inserting subjects that they will have to face. We thought of giving them something more and this obviously marks a change of pace for our school ».

Appreciated by families for the services it offers, from pre-reception at 7. 15 to post-reception until 18, passing through the lunch prepared by the internal kitchens in the afternoon assisted studio, Agosti has seen its members double in three years. “From this year we have two full sections,” Don Alberto recalls. “Families certainly choose us for the hours and services we provide, but also for the serene environment that can be found. The teaching team is young, well-trained, working as a team and the parents perceive and appreciate this. The results of the Invalsi tests have just come out and ours is among the first institutes in the Veneto region ». A sign of quality education. Which will make a further leap forward with the new proposals in the pipeline for the year 2023/2024.

As for the middle school, the students can choose between three projects, all with a short week Monday-Friday from 7.50 am to 1.15 pm and an afternoon return from 2 pm to 4 pm. environmental sports It includes six weekly modules of English with native speakers, geography in English with native speakers, modules of biology, physics and chemistry, workshops in nature coordinated with institutions and associations, sports workshops in collaboration with local associations and courses with fitness experts, brain meetings, meditation, nutrition, first aid and mental coach.

The project Scientific Steaminstead, it includes six weekly modules of English with native speakers, geography in English with native speakers, modules of biology, physics and astronomy, advanced and economic mathematics, coding, educational robotics and entry into the world of programming. Video editing and augmented reality lessons will also be given and participation in scientific events such as First Lego League and Uni Bocconi Mathematical Games is expected.

The project international humanitiesfinally, it includes six modules of English with mother tongue, geography in English with mother tongue, Spanish, modules of creative writing, linguistics, Latin, creative theater and journalism workshops; lessons on web writers, social media and public speaking and courses with experts in Romance and Latin languages, comics, photography and experiences abroad.

For elementary school the news will be: English up to 5 weekly modules with native speakers, geography, science and art modules, Steam modules, sports workshops, outings, activities and parties to get to know the territory, its realities and the heart of the Salesian schools: the courtyard.

“It will be a different way of teaching, we believe it will be of great use to the children”, concludes Don Alberto.