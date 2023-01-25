Lanterns and festoons welcome the new year in the fire brigade



On January 18, the Haiyan County Fire Rescue Brigade mobilized all fire rescue personnel to work together to “dress up” the camp.

In order to make the camp more “year-old”, all the team members put on “new clothes” for the camp together. Hanging lanterns, putting colorful flags, hanging colored lanterns, pasting couplets, etc., everyone was very busy and full of energy. Throughout the process, all the team members gave full play to their subjective initiative, actively started, innovated independently, and brainstormed, and worked hard to create the best festival atmosphere in the camp area, with a strong “New Year flavor”.

Through careful decoration, the camp area has taken on a new look, and the brigade will usher in a joyful Year of the Rabbit with a brand-new look. At the same time, all the staff also expressed that they would wholeheartedly do a good job in preparing for duty, based on their own positions, and escort the people in the jurisdiction to live and work in peace and contentment with the mental state of being ready for battle.