Lanvin, creative director Bruno Sialelli outgoing

Bruno Sialelli will no longer be the creative director of Lanvin. The news was reported by the American newspaper Wwd which adds that the separation will lead to a reorganization of the creative division to accentuate the focus on accessories and leather goods, a growth driver that has already emerged at the publication of the 2022 budget. The maison will give life to a Lanvin Lab, a container within which ‘creative partnerships’ with both established and emerging international talents will be envisaged. The first name, reports Wwd, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Lanvin – reads Wwd – is bringing together a creative team and ‘industrial support’ for leather goods and accessories, which today represent over half of the brand’s global business and are seen as a key engine for future growth”. However, the brand will continue to show during Paris Fashion Week.

Bruno Sialelli has been creative director of Lanvin for four years. The leather goods hub and Lanvin Lab flank the main men’s and women’s prêt-à-porter collections. His latest collection was that of the autumn / winter 2023 season.

Lanvin Groupformerly Fosun Fashion Group, recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange, closed 2022 with results defined by Joan Cheng, President and CEO of the Lanvin Group “exciting”, with strong growth in sales thanks also to the push on accessories. Revenues increased to 425 million euros for the 2022 financial year, up 38% compared to the previous year. Lanvin Group posted a strong run of numbers for 2022, lifted by flagship brand Lanvin, whose revenues increased by 67% to 121.3 million euros.

