Lanxess’ fourth quarter results were broadly in line with expectations. Revenue increased due to the pass-through of higher input costs and portfolio effects, although volumes remained weak due to customer destocking and subdued demand. At the same time, lower occupancy and inflationary pressures impacted the adj. EBITDA margin off. Management issued a cautious forecast for 2023, citing fears of recession, still high inflation and uncertainties related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Lanxess expects the adj. Q1 EBITDA, but expects a gradual recovery throughout the year to reach full-year levels similar to 2022. The analysts at AlsterResearch continue to believe that as Lanxess’ product and IP portfolio continues to be realigned from commodities to niche specialties, the cyclicality of the business should decrease and the potential for margins and returns should increase. AlsterResearch confirms the buy recommendation, but with a reduced price target of EUR 50.00 (before: EUR 55.00).

The full analysis is available at ResearchHUB

Lanxess stock is currently trading at a minus of -4,94 % and a rate of 33.66EUR

traded.