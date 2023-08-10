Lanzhou City Launches Flexible Talent Introduction Program to Foster Talent Gathering in a Strong Provincial Capital

Lanzhou City, the capital of Gansu province in China, has launched a new initiative to attract and retain high-quality talent. With the aim of creating a strong provincial capital talent development pattern, Lanzhou City has deployed its first batch of flexible talent introduction applications in 2023.

The flexible talent introduction work began in early August and lasted until early September, focusing on six major areas for key talent introduction. These areas include advanced petrochemicals, equipment manufacturing, biomedicine, green metallurgy, aerospace, new energy, and more. The goal is to gather talent in industries that are crucial for the high-quality development of Lanzhou.

To be eligible for flexible talent introduction, individuals must possess good professional ethics, strong teamwork spirit, and solid professional knowledge or skills. They must be able to meet the cooperation needs of employers and significantly contribute to innovation, team building, and talent development in their respective fields. Additionally, they must have the necessary physical condition to carry out intellectual services in Lanzhou and have appropriate social insurance coverage.

Employers seeking to utilize flexible talent introduction must meet certain criteria. They must be registered in the administrative area of Lanzhou and can include enterprises, public institutions, and scientific research institutes. These entities must have independent legal person qualifications and be in good operation. They should also have clear intelligence, technology, and project cooperation needs, and be able to provide suitable remuneration and working conditions for the introduced talent.

In order to encourage and support the introduced talents, Lanzhou City has established support policies in seven areas. These policies include project cooperation, academic guidance, part-time service, platform creation, temporary job assistance, retirement re-employment, and “enclave” talent introduction.

With this flexible talent introduction initiative, Lanzhou City aims to create a new highland for talent gathering. By attracting and retaining high-quality professionals, Lanzhou hopes to systematically promote the high-quality development of the city and establish itself as a leading provincial capital.

This news article was written by Wen Jie for New Gansu·Gansu Daily.

