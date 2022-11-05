[Epoch Times, November 04, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua comprehensive report) Recently, a three-year-old child in Qilihe, Lanzhou, Gansu Province was in a coma and needed emergency treatment. The authorities sent special police to suppress it and threatened netizens to delete the group and block news. The incident continued to ferment, detonating public opinion.

Father of the child: Why did the community not let it go?

On November 1, Tuo Wenxuan, a 3-year-old child from Xiyuan Street, Qilihe District, Lanzhou City, also fell into a coma after his mother was poisoned by carbon monoxide, and was in urgent need of rescue.

According to the child’s father, Tuo Shilei, through his self-media account “Seeking Justice for His Son”, after finding his son in a coma on the bed at noon that day, he called the community phone, 120 and 110, but they didn’t get through. He went out to the community around 12:40 for help. . Offered to take the child to the hospital in their car, but it was unsuccessful.

He came to the first bayonet for help. One of the two staff members said that he did not bring a mobile phone, and the other said that he was not in his control, and just let him continue to call 120. At the same time, community personnel also asked him if he had a nucleic acid certificate. He could not provide it because the community was closed and controlled for more than 10 days and he did not do nucleic acid testing.

Tuo Shilei said that because he had not waited for an ambulance for a long time, he had no choice but to tear up the isolation fence. With the help of kind people, he called a taxi and finally took the child to the hospital. However, due to the delay in treatment, the child unfortunately died in the hospital at about 3 o’clock in the afternoon.

He said 110 arrived when the child was being rescued at the hospital. The autopsy said the child died of gas poisoning, while the hospital said it was suffocation.

He said: “If my child could have been sent to the hospital earlier, maybe he could have been saved.” He was dissatisfied with the announcement issued by the authorities and wanted to ask for an explanation: “Why did the community not let it go? ?”

Tuo Shilei said that after the incident, an organization claiming to be a non-governmental organization contacted him, saying that he would give him 100,000 yuan (RMB) in his own name, “Let me sign an agreement, and the agreement states that I will no longer pursue the responsibility of the community. , Bury the child, I didn’t sign it, I just want a statement.”

The Epoch Times reporter found that all the content on the Tuo Shilei Weibo account “Father of a three-year-old child in Lanzhou” had been cleared.

Intimidate netizens?Official media fry Qilihe VPN news

Just the day after the death of three-year-old Tuo Wenxuan from Qilihe in Lanzhou, on November 2, the CCP’s official media Gansu Lanzhou Morning Post reported an old news about circumvention software on its official Weibo account. According to the report, on October 21, the Lanzhou Qilihe Public Security Bureau arrested a resident who made a VPN circumvention tool across the province in Shanghai, causing more than 900 people to “illegally use” VPN circumvention software and “suspected a crime.”

The incident occurred in early September, and the official chose to hype up old news the day after the death of a three-year-old child in Qilihe. China Digital Times said that some people said that the incident was intended to intimidate netizens who use circumvention software.

In addition, the child’s father, Tuo Shilei, said in a telephone interview with foreign media Reuters: “I personally think that he (son) was killed indirectly.”

At the same time, because CCP officials can jump over the wall, but forbid ordinary people to access overseas information through VPN, it has caused huge controversy.

Twitter netizen “Bright let me go”: I want to ask how to define “violation” and “compliance” in “over the wall”? Is it legal for the powerful to jump over the wall, but is it illegal for the common people to jump over the wall?

Netizen “Nullability”: People’s agency is approved by the official.

Netizen “Simonx67”: It is a crime for the public to know.

Supporters warned by police call

On November 2, a recording leaked online showed (Click to watch the video), Lanzhou Qilihe police called a member of the public and asked him to delete the chat group concerned about the Lanzhou three-year-old incident.

The video shows the policeman saying: “You are the owner of this ‘Melon-eating Special Group’. There is a video in this group that was released in the afternoon. A three-year-old child was poisoned and died. It reflects the Qilihe River in Lanzhou City. One thing about the West Garden in the district… First, don’t repost, second, don’t comment, and the group has been disbanded…”

The video fermented online and sparked heated discussions among netizens.

Netizen “Logo”: Why not allow comments to be forwarded? What are you afraid of?

Netizen “scorty”: The underworld will not do this.

Netizen “Lang Xi”: It is much easier to solve the person who raised the problem than to solve the problem itself.

Netizens denounce the official announcement as shameless

The incident continued to ferment, and it was once on Weibo’s hot search, but it was quickly suppressed. On November 3, the Lanzhou Qilihe authorities issued a briefing on the “Lanzhou Release”, which once again detonated public opinion.

According to the report, according to the call records, Tuo Shilei began to call the 120 emergency call at 12:15 on November 1, and it was not until 13:44 that 120 issued an ambulance dispatch order. Many netizens believe that in the name of epidemic prevention, the notification is looking for various reasons, and it is unacceptable for the authorities to delay the treatment of three-year-old children.

Netizen “Leader of the Times”: Arranging online diagnosis and treatment for comatose people is so nasty and shameless. The child’s father dialed the emergency number, the dispatcher of the emergency center, the staff of the Lanzhou Medical Management Center, the staff of the Qilihe Health and Health Commission, the Yu Yuanfei Green Code Rescue Group in the Qilihe District, the doctor’s online first aid, and the assignment of an ambulance. The link also used WeChat to communicate…

Netizen “Looking good and delicious Meow”: I knew the so-called “survey results” would be like this, but today I found out that the reason for not answering the phone was because the other party did not have enough time to call.

Netizen “Fengxia Langxuan”: Calling 120 and not answering the phone can be said to be insufficient time to dial, and the breadth and depth of Chinese has been brought into full play.

There are also netizens who directly accuse the CCP authorities of being inhumane. “Brother Gang kisses his wife”: If there is no voice from everyone on the Internet, what will this father do in front of the cannibals (the authorities)… The reason why people are different from animals is that people have hearts and feelings…

Responsible editor: Gao Jing#