news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 01 APR – Concerts, presentations, exhibitions, but also moments of reflection 14 years after the earthquake of April 6, 2009. Also this year the hamlet of Onna, near L’Aquila, remembers its 40 victims.



Tomorrow, at 5 pm, at Casa Onna – a reference structure in the area – there will be a concert by the pianist and violinist, Andrzej Hanzelewicz. The interlude will see literary passages edited by Franco Narducci. At Casa Onna there will also be a tribute exhibition to the artist Lia Garofalo who died a few weeks ago and who was always very close to the pain of the people of Onna after the earthquake.



On Wednesday 5 April, in the church of the Map village, the Holy Rosary is scheduled at 20.30. At 21 there will be a Holy Mass in memory of all the victims of the earthquake celebrated by the parish priest Don Cesare Cardozo. Followed by Via Crucis – with passages prepared and read for the occasion by the Onnesi – through the streets of the historic center up to the Madonnina in via Properzi. At the end recitation of the prayer written by Benedict XVI for the victims, reading of the names and tolling.



Thursday 6 April at Casa Onna there will be the presentation of the book by Giustino Parisse ‘Papa Francesco all’Aquila’. The book collects the news – published in the newspaper il Centro – relating to the Pope’s visit to the capital on August 28, 2022, on the occasion of the Celestinian Pardon. Don Claudio Tracanna, author of the preface, will participate, while the moderation will be entrusted to the journalist Daniela Rosone. At the end there will be the memory of Lia Garofalo by Goffredo Palmerini.



A program developed by the associations of Onna, Onna Onlus, Pro loco, in collaboration with the Elderly Center, the parish and the congregation of the town. (HANDLE).

