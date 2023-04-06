news-txt”>

(ANSA) – L’AQUILA, 05 APR – “Making memory is the only thing we have left”. Her eyes and feeble voice betray a pain that is still the same after 14 years: nothing has changed since that night when Alessandra Bortoletti tried in vain to call her sister Daniela, 21 years old at the time, after the shock of the 3.32.



Tonight Daniela, originally from Torre dei Passeri (breaking latest news) is remembered among the 309 victims of the earthquake and her photo now appears on one of the large signs that parade, year after year, in the torchlight vigil.



“We are meeting here and for me it is as if it were the first time – says Alessandra – we would have liked to tell a different story, I would have liked to tell you other things, such as justice has been done but it is not”.



The need to remember and ask for justice continues to push people to join the torchlight vigil along Via XX Settembre, even if participation has dropped a bit compared to the years before the pandemic. Cansu Sonmez, Turkish researcher, PhD student at the Gran Sasso Science Institute in L’Aquila and Rasha Youssef, Syrian, industrial chemical engineer, who has been working for several years in the capital, were called to light the symbolic brazier, located in the Parco della Memoria in piazzale Paoli. , with collaborations also in the university. The lights warmed up the cold night in via XX Settembre also for Syria and Turkey hit by the earthquake of 6 February last.



Also for this reason, Hasan Enes Mabocoglu took part in the initiative, representing the Turkish embassy. “What happened in our country is devastating – he said – my presence is the sign of a bridge of solidarity between Turkey and Italy, L’Aquila in particular, whose community has experienced pain similar to that that we are living”.



A little further on the mayor of L’Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi.



“We are experiencing the evening of remembrance of the 309 victims – he said – and of all the tiring journey made to reconquer a normal city, capable of being attractive, alive, capable of being able to restart from what it had interrupted on the night of April 6” . Also present were committees victims of other great Italian tragedies such as Rigopiano and San Giuliano di Puglia.



