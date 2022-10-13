Listen to the audio version of the article

The judgment of the Civil Court of L’Aquila, which found that the victims of the collapse of a building in which 24 people died, which occurred during the earthquake of April 6, 2009, were guilty touches one of the most sensitive nodes of the legal system, that is that of the balance between the responsibilities of the perpetrator of an offense and the duty of “self-responsibility” of those who have suffered the consequences. The need to define the boundaries of the victim’s duty of “self-protection” responds to the need to be able to impose a penalty, or compensation, appropriate to the actual responsibility of the perpetrator of the offense. This is a principle of legal civilization that applies, above all, to negligent, that is, involuntary facts, in which the victim’s negligent conduct may not infrequently have amplified the consequences of the crime. In criminal matters, the general rules provide that the contributing causes – pre-existing, simultaneous or supervening – do not interrupt the causal link between the action or omission of the offender and the fact; if however they have occurred, they can exclude the causal relationship, provided that they alone were sufficient to determine the event. The assessment of the contributing causes for the purpose of imposing the sanction is also governed by Article 133 of the Criminal Code, where it is established that the penalty must be proportionate to the intensity of the willful misconduct or the degree of the fault.

The duty of self-protection

The victim’s duty of “self-protection” finds a special regulation on the subject of road traffic liability and accidents at work: the crimes of homicide and road injuries provide for a reduction of the sentence by up to half if the event is not the exclusive consequence of the responsibility of the ‘perpetrator of the crime. However, the jurisprudence is rigorous, given that the Supreme Court has recently established that “to exclude the driver’s responsibility for the pedestrian hit, it is necessary that the conduct of the latter is an exceptional and atypical, unforeseen and unpredictable cause , of the event, which alone was sufficient to produce it “(judgment 37622/2021). With regard to the protection of safety at work, article 20 of Legislative Decree 81/2008 provides that it is the obligation of the worker to “take care of his own health and that of other people present in the workplace”. The Supreme Court has clarified that in the matter of accidents of this kind, the worker, according to the aforementioned law, in addition to his own safety, is also the guarantor of that of his work colleagues, and of the other people present, when he is in the condition of intervene to remove the possible causes of danger, also “due to greater work experience” (judgment 49885/2018).

The culpable act of the injured party

Article 1227 of the Civil Code; this rule establishes that – if the culpable act of the injured party has contributed to causing the damage – the compensation is reduced “according to the gravity of the fault and the extent of the resulting consequences”. Furthermore, paragraph 2 of the provision provides that “compensation is not due for damages that the creditor could have avoided using ordinary diligence”. The Supreme Court, in this regard, explained that the injured party must use “ordinary diligence” to avoid harmful consequences, choosing – among several possible options – to conduct the most appropriate conduct to satisfy his own interest, balancing it with that of limiting the damage. (judgment 7771/2011). The conduct that can be required of the injured party must not, however, be too burdensome, as it cannot have an appreciable effect on his freedom of action; in other words, the injured party cannot be expected to “subject himself to a more onerous activity than that which involves ordinary diligence, becoming his inertia relevant only when it is attributable to willful misconduct or negligence” (judgment 9850/2002) .

Ordinary diligence

In a recent decision it was then clarified that the victim has the duty to maintain an active conduct “expression of the general obligation of good faith, aimed at limiting the consequences of the harmful behavior of others, meaning included in the ambit of ordinary diligence, for this purpose required, only those activities that are not burdensome or exceptional or such as to involve risks or significant sacrifices “(ordinance 22352/2021). As regards the burden of proof, the judge is required to assess ex officio the possible relevance of the concurrence of fault of the injured party in the cause of the damage, pursuant to the first paragraph of article 1227; if, on the other hand, it is objected that the damage is caused solely by the victim’s conduct, it is up to the party to whom it is required to prove that the compensation is not due (judgment 11258/2018).