And at the end Pierluigi Biondi he managed to organize “his” festival. “Rediscover Europe” was presented at L’Aquila, scheduled in the Abruzzo capital from 8 to 16 October. And of course at the press conference, organized in extremis on October 1st, one week after the event, there was also him, the mayor of Fratelli d’Italia who grew up in the political gym of CasaPound