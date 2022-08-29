“You, people of L’Aquila, have shown a resilient character. Rooted in your Christian and civic tradition, it has allowed you to withstand the impact of the earthquake and immediately start the courageous and patient work of reconstruction”. This is what the Pope said, during the meeting with the families of the victims of the earthquake of 6 April 2009. “Personal and collective rebirth – continued the Pope – is a gift of Grace and is also the fruit of the commitment of each person and of all”. “I want to greet and thank the delegation of the Abruzzese prison world, present here. In you too, I greet a sign of hope, because even in prisons there are many, too many victims”, underlined the Pope.

