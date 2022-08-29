Home News L’Aquila, the Pope: “You resilient people from L’Aquila, have withstood the shock of the earthquake”
News

L’Aquila, the Pope: “You resilient people from L’Aquila, have withstood the shock of the earthquake”

by admin
L’Aquila, the Pope: “You resilient people from L’Aquila, have withstood the shock of the earthquake”

“You, people of L’Aquila, have shown a resilient character. Rooted in your Christian and civic tradition, it has allowed you to withstand the impact of the earthquake and immediately start the courageous and patient work of reconstruction”. This is what the Pope said, during the meeting with the families of the victims of the earthquake of 6 April 2009. “Personal and collective rebirth – continued the Pope – is a gift of Grace and is also the fruit of the commitment of each person and of all”. “I want to greet and thank the delegation of the Abruzzese prison world, present here. In you too, I greet a sign of hope, because even in prisons there are many, too many victims”, underlined the Pope.

01:02

See also  New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control | Haikou Meilan International Airport resumes normal operation of domestic passenger flights from August 13 - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

The geography of drugs: antidepressants for Tuscans and...

First look at the 2022 Service Trade Fair...

School, no Dad for positive pupils and no...

Warm alarm in the glaciers, Ciardoney under special...

Li Guoping: Further Support New Energy Intelligent Connected...

The parish priest of Miane writes to the...

Palermo, “the Tree of all” installed by the...

Choose and vote for the symbolic product of...

Shaanxi couple was fined 66,000 yuan for selling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy