The “macrolaboratory” for the processing of cocaine base paste dismantled last March in a chalet in Cerdedo-Cotobade (Pontevedra) thanks to an operation by the National Police together with Portugal and Colombia, under the direction of the National Court, It had the capacity to produce 200 kilos of this drug per day, operating at full capacity 24 hours a day, and had the logistical support of two Spaniards in the Canary Islands.

It is the “largest laboratory in Europe” dedicated to the processing of cocaine base paste and confirms the “leap” taken by Colombian and Mexican criminal organizations, which are already working in situ in countries like Spain to produce the drug, according to reports. said Antonio Martínez Duarte, chief commissioner of the Central Narcotics Brigade at a press conference at the Canillas Complex in Madrid.

On March 23, the National Court sent to prison the 18 detainees in this operation, among them the eight “cooks” –six Colombians and two Mexicans– who worked in semi-slavery conditions in the Cotobade chalet where a laboratory was discovered.

stone crushing machine

Inside there was a stone crushing machine, used to extract the base paste from the interior of large cylinders, and also a hideout hidden under a hatch where they kept the drug once extracted.

The chief commissioner of Narcotics has indicated that the operation is “a milestone” and has clarified that the organization used two Spanish citizens detained in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, who participated in the logistics necessary to set up the laboratory, although it is believed that the bosses are Colombians and Mexicans who are in some South American country. The two Spaniards were in charge of laundering from the Canary Islands and it was the thread through which the operation began.

The police command has also said that there are no links with Galician ‘narco’ organizations and has highlighted that the intervention, in addition to aborting the drug from reaching the market, has prevented an environmental crime because the extraction of drugs generated polluting substances that ended up in a river near the chalet that hid the laboratory.

The intervention in the Pontevedra chalet was carried out by members of the Special Operations Group (GEO) of the Police, although the eight cooks – six Colombians and two Mexicans – did not put up any resistance. 14 searches have been carried out and 1,300 kilos of cocaine base paste have been seized, as well as properties worth 1.7 million euros and 37 financial products.