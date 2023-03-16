The so-called gallery Hornsches Tor in the middle of the city center was empty for a long time and was the problem child of Detmold. Now it should make room for a modern development.

Opened in the 1980s

The shopping center was once a highlight of the city – at the beginning of the 1980s. The Hornsches Tor gallery was considered a small town within a town. The people of Detmold and their guests strolled through the building with various retail shops, small cinemas, a café, snack bar and a well-known fast-food burger restaurant – all 40 years ago.

Did the decline begin with the departure of the burger restaurant, with the end of the cinemas? The city developers don’t know that exactly.

Little invested, often sold

The only thing that is certain is that little was invested, instead it was sold several times. In the end, the house with 10,000 square meters of retail space, offices and apartments belonged to two investment companies abroad. More and more retailers had moved out in the meantime. The city itself was only able to purchase the property a few years ago.

“ We are very happy about that and can take urban development into our own hands “, explains the Head of Construction in Detmold, Thomas Lammering.

For this reason, the entire building complex will first be gutted and then demolished. The demolition costs around 1.5 million euros.