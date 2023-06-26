Home » Large EU countries want to cooperate more closely on raw materials
by admin
Germany, France and Italy want to intensify their cooperation in the field of raw materials. This was announced by the respective economics ministers of these large EU countries on Monday after a meeting in Berlin. A working group of the three countries on critical raw materials was set up. The focus is on sustainable supply, processing and recycling.

“Better diversification of our raw material supply is economic security. Closer raw material cooperation is economic security,” said Germany’s Economics Minister Robert Habeck. According to Bruon Le Maire from France, joint stocking and joint purchasing should be discussed.

Italian Adolfo Urso stressed: “Italy, Germany and France make up a significant part of the Union’s economy and share value chains in many sectors.” One does not want to become dependent on China for critical raw materials. Further meetings are planned in Rome on digital technologies and in Paris on green technologies.

Europe is extremely dependent on China for many raw materials and wants to change this quickly. The three countries should therefore now identify concrete measures. In a statement, it was said that lithium, nickel, rare earths, gallium and tungsten were the main concerns. These are important, for example, for the production of solar cells and wind turbines. Aluminum should also be added to the list of critical raw materials.

