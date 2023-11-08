Large Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Plant in San Jacinto County Near Houston, Texas

A chemical plant fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Shepherd, Texas, northeast of Houston, caused a large-scale emergency response and led to evacuations, officials said.

The fire at Sound Resource Solutions chemical plant was reported around 7:15 a.m., the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on social media. Five hours later, it was confirmed that the flames had been contained.

The plant, located at 731 FM 1127, is near US-59 in San Jacinto County. Vehicular traffic on a stretch of the highway was closed between FM 1988 to Exit 451B, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Sound Resource Solutions is a company with about 40 employees, all of whom were reported safe after the emergency. One employee was taken to the emergency room to be treated for minor injuries.

Authorities initially advised those who lived or worked within a five-mile radius of the plant to shelter in place. However, this advice was later changed to residents within a mile of the site.

Several emergency response teams from neighboring cities, such as Livingston, Porter, and The Woodlands, were dispatched to the scene to assist with fire containment efforts.

In response to the fire, multiple school districts took precautionary measures. The Shepherd School District reported that all students were safe, while the Livingston school district advised that its students were sheltered on campus. Goodrich ISD evacuated all students and staff to the Onalaska School District and asked parents to pick up their children.

The Polk County Emergency Management office reported that the plant where the fire occurred handles chemicals deemed to have acute toxicity, carcinogenicity, and reproductive toxicity, among other hazards. The chemicals include wood turpentine, phosphoric acid, xylene, diesel fuel, and sulfuric acid, according to the agency.

The fire at the plant is a developing situation, and authorities are continuing to monitor the area for any potential risks to the surrounding community.

As the situation continues to develop, local and state authorities will continue to provide updates to the public.

Share this: Facebook

X

