Large-scale exercise in Maria Schmolln: fire simulated in the nursing home

A large-scale exercise with 13 fire departments from the Braunau district as well as the Red Cross Braunau and Ried took place last Saturday in Maria Schmolln. The exercise scenario with a total of 260 people: In Maria Rast, a retirement and nursing home run by the Franciscan Sisters of Vöcklabruck, a fire broke out in the basement of the building. One person was also missing from the house.

The fire started in the basement of the house after maintenance work on an emergency generator. As a result, smoke developed in the five-story building. There were more than 50 extras in the nursing home at the time, some of whom were injured or trapped. A missing person who disappeared after the fire broke out also had to be found. The people in the building were freed from the old people’s and nursing home using respiratory protection teams or turntable ladders and were cared for by the Red Cross.

The missing person was searched for and found with the help of the drone and dog squad. The volunteer fire departments Maria Schmolln, St. Johann am Walde, Frauschereck, Höhnhart, Thannstraß, Pfendhub, Braunau am Inn, Mauerkirchen, Moosbach, Munderfing, Stallhofen, Schalchen and Uttendorf were involved in the exercise. The Red Cross Braunau and Ried included the rescue service with emergency doctors, the search dog squad, the drone squad, the make-up team and the crisis intervention team.

