It can happen any day and when it does, they’re there: Serious accidents are unfortunately also part of the job for the comrades from the volunteer fire brigades and the volunteer paramedics from the rescue organizations. Anyone who needs help quickly can get it from well-trained staff in Upper Austria. Exactly these people met on Saturday in Schalchen for a major exercise in order to train for emergencies.

For five fire brigades with 70 emergency services and the Red Cross with 30 paramedics, a particularly demanding scenario was on the Mercedes Gerner company premises: A bus with 25 passengers crashes into a car, according to the exercise assumption. Numerous onlookers were able to convince themselves of the skills of the helpers on site.

