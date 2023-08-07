Large-scale operation in Essen: ambulance collides with a car at an intersection

Eat. An ambulance and a car collided at a busy intersection in Essen on Monday. The fire brigade was in action.

Large-scale operation at the busy intersection of Rellinghauser/Töpferstrasse and Eleonorastrasse: According to fire department spokesman Christoph Riss, an ambulance collided with a Dacia Sandero in the middle of the intersection. A family of three was traveling in the latter late Monday afternoon. After the collision, firefighters had to get the father out of the vehicle with heavy equipment, and the man was seriously injured.

“Mother and child were moderately injured,” said cracks. The driver of the emergency medical service vehicle (NEF) was examined on site and did not have to be taken to the hospital.

Essen fire brigade: It is still unclear how the accident could have happened

What happened? As Christoph Riss reports, the NEF was on the road with an ambulance to bring an injured person to the Krupp hospital. The driver of the NEF was therefore alone in the accident vehicle. He was driving straight from Töpferstrasse onto Eleonorastrasse when the collision occurred at the intersection. According to Christoph Risse, it is still unclear exactly how the accident happened.

The Rellinghauser/Töpferstrasse and Eleonorastrasse area is considered an accident blackspot and is to be replanned. The city of Essen announced this at the end of 2022. At least until autumn of this year, nothing will change (for details), it was said at the end of April at the request of our editors.

