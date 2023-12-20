Home » Large-scale operation in Hörsching: 11 fire departments respond to a fire in a commercial establishment
Large-scale operation in Hörsching: 11 fire departments respond to a fire in a commercial establishment

Large-scale operation in Hörsching: 11 fire departments respond to a fire in a commercial establishment

The alarm was received by the state fire brigade command at 2:10 p.m.: Fire had broken out in a company building in Hörsching (Linz-Land district) for reasons that were still unclear. There was a massive development of smoke; the black column of smoke near Linz Airport could be seen from afar.

Alert level two was declared, eleven fire departments from the area, the Red Cross and the fire department responded. According to initial information, the fire broke out in the warehouse. Nobody got hurt.

A large contingent of emergency services was on site. Image: www.fotokerschi.at | Kerschbaummayr

The company in question is a company specializing in digital printing for industrial applications. Further details were not known for the time being, the large-scale operation is currently in full swing. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Localization: The company in question is located near Linz Airport

