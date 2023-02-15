On February 14, news from the provincial and municipal meteorological bureaus predicted that most of the province would turn sunny or cloudy on the 15th and 16th, with temperature fluctuations rising. However, on the 19th, there will be light snow in parts of Hexi and parts of southeast Longnan. Friends should pay attention to the weather forecast in time and take precautions in advance.

Winter precipitation is the second most in the past 15 years

Since the beginning of winter last year, the average temperature in Gansu Province has been lower than that of the same period of normal years, and the precipitation in the whole province has been 11.1 millimeters, which is nearly 50% higher than that of the same period of normal years, the second largest in the past 15 years.

According to the actual meteorological situation, from February 7 to 13, the province’s precipitation was 8.3 mm, accounting for 74.8% of the province’s precipitation since winter. A total of 76 counties (districts) east of Zhangye experienced rain and snow. Among them, western Wuwei, northern Lanzhou, central and southern Baiyin, Dingxi, northeastern Pingliang, and southwestern Qingyang experienced heavy snowfall, central and eastern Hexi, most of Longzhong, Moderate snowfall occurred in northeastern Longdong and southwestern Gannan. In line with this weather process, the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Department seized the favorable opportunity to actively carry out shadow operations, and cities and prefectures such as Jiuquan, Zhangye, Jinchang, Wuwei, Lanzhou, Baiyin, Dingxi, Linxia, ​​Longnan, Tianshui, Pingliang, and Qingyang carried out rainfall enhancement ( Snow) operations 144 times, consuming 1,587 artificial rain bombs, 376 rockets, and 28 burning tobacco sticks.

Widespread rain and snow have ended and some places have begun to warm up

According to the latest meteorological observation data, it is expected that from the night of the 14th to the daytime of the 15th, Longnan and Tianshui will be cloudy, with some places overcast with light snow (rain), and the rest of the province will be sunny or cloudy. From the night of the 15th to the daytime of the 16th, Longnan, Tianshui, and Pingliang will be cloudy or cloudy, with light snow (rain) in some places, cloudy or sunny in the rest of the province, and cloudy with light snow in the Qilian Mountains. From the night of the 16th to the daytime of the 17th, Jiuquan, Jiayuguan, and Zhangye were cloudy and overcast, accompanied by northwest winds of magnitude 4 to 5, light snow in some places, moderate snow in the Qilian Mountains, and cloudy or sunny in the rest of the province. Among them, Longnan, Tianshui, Parts of Pingliang are cloudy with light snow.

On the 15th, the weather in our city was fine and the temperature was between -6°C and 4°C; on the 16th, the city was cloudy and the temperature was between -5°C and 4°C; on the 17th, the city was cloudy and the temperature was between -4°C and between 4°C. February 14th is the first day of “July 9”. In the song of “July 9”, it is said that “the river opens in Qijiu, and the geese come in eighty-nine”. However, just after the baptism of rain and snow, the body feels cold, and keeping warm is still the top priority.

Teng Xiaohong, all-media reporter of Lanzhou Daily

Editor in charge: Wang Xuwei