“Las Palmas” beach looks impeccable again – Diario La Hora

By collecting debris and clearing the area of ​​the

arena of sticks and so on, tour operators in las palmas

prepare for the arrival of tourists

With the aim of clearing the beach of the waste that bad

citizens leave abandoned on the beach and they are staying

buried in the sand, which give the impression of a beach

dirty and neglected.

3 associations of autonomous merchants that work in Playa Las

Palmas in conjunction with the tourism department of the Mayor’s Office

Esmeraldas, with the support of the Public Works Department,

they work in cleaning and tidying up the beach area

palmas.

Preparing the space to receive tourists for the holiday of the 24th of

May, which commemorates the Battle of Pichincha, where the

arrival of tourists who visit the beaches of Esmeraldas.

Nancy Hurtado, president of the United Forces Association, highlighted the

opening of the mayor of the canton and his interest in converting Esmeraldas

in a high-level tourist destination, in which travelers from all over the world

world can widely know the Afro-Esmeraldean culture together with

to the tasting of the rich gastronomy.

economic recovery

Carlos Camacho, principal of the Playa Bonita association, comments that

the changes that the municipal administration will implement will allow

reactivate the local economy and the places where they receive the

tourists.

“Giving the opportunity to generate new spaces for

economic growth, making Esmeraldas the city that

we all want” and thus place ourselves on the map as a place

to be visited by national and foreign tourists.

keep the beach clean

Leonardo Plaza who was on the beach of Las Palmas

doing sports tells us that the beach cleaning action

should be done frequently to keep the beach in very

good visual conditions, that is attractive both for those who

we live in the city as for those who visit it.

“We all like the beach, but it is not the same to come to the beach and

walk on the sand and observe the landscape, than to come and walk

raffling in the middle of the sticks, weeds or garbage that can be

find” says the citizen.

Alfonso Salto agrees with the same thing, “who reaffirms that the beach

must be clean if the resident citizens of the city

we want our beach to be seen as an attraction for others

people, who do not live here, and that a control should also be carried out

in prices so that there is no speculation.

It also invites all citizens who visit on weekends

or weekdays the beach to collect their waste and deposit it in

garbage cans, “this is how we show our culture and maintain

our clean beach” he said.

Today in the morning hours the collection of

the waste and sticks that are on the beach the palms giving it like this

another aspect to the tourist attraction that is the spa of Las Palmas.

(LVS)