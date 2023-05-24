“Las Palmas” beach looks impeccable again – Diario La Hora

By collecting debris and clearing the area of the
arena of sticks and so on, tour operators in las palmas
prepare for the arrival of tourists
With the aim of clearing the beach of the waste that bad
citizens leave abandoned on the beach and they are staying
buried in the sand, which give the impression of a beach
dirty and neglected.
3 associations of autonomous merchants that work in Playa Las
Palmas in conjunction with the tourism department of the Mayor’s Office
Esmeraldas, with the support of the Public Works Department,
they work in cleaning and tidying up the beach area
palmas.
Preparing the space to receive tourists for the holiday of the 24th of
May, which commemorates the Battle of Pichincha, where the
arrival of tourists who visit the beaches of Esmeraldas.
Nancy Hurtado, president of the United Forces Association, highlighted the
opening of the mayor of the canton and his interest in converting Esmeraldas
in a high-level tourist destination, in which travelers from all over the world
world can widely know the Afro-Esmeraldean culture together with
to the tasting of the rich gastronomy.
economic recovery
Carlos Camacho, principal of the Playa Bonita association, comments that
the changes that the municipal administration will implement will allow
reactivate the local economy and the places where they receive the
tourists.
“Giving the opportunity to generate new spaces for
economic growth, making Esmeraldas the city that
we all want” and thus place ourselves on the map as a place
to be visited by national and foreign tourists.
keep the beach clean
Leonardo Plaza who was on the beach of Las Palmas
doing sports tells us that the beach cleaning action
should be done frequently to keep the beach in very
good visual conditions, that is attractive both for those who
we live in the city as for those who visit it.
“We all like the beach, but it is not the same to come to the beach and
walk on the sand and observe the landscape, than to come and walk
raffling in the middle of the sticks, weeds or garbage that can be
find” says the citizen.
Alfonso Salto agrees with the same thing, “who reaffirms that the beach
must be clean if the resident citizens of the city
we want our beach to be seen as an attraction for others
people, who do not live here, and that a control should also be carried out
in prices so that there is no speculation.
It also invites all citizens who visit on weekends
or weekdays the beach to collect their waste and deposit it in
garbage cans, “this is how we show our culture and maintain
our clean beach” he said.
Today in the morning hours the collection of
the waste and sticks that are on the beach the palms giving it like this
another aspect to the tourist attraction that is the spa of Las Palmas.
(LVS)