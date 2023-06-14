Home » ‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than Epik High members… Thanks to the super-president”
‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than Epik High members… Thanks to the super-president”

‘Las’ Tablo, “RM and Suga are better than Epik High members… Thanks to the super-president”

(Source = MBC ‘Radio Star’ capture)

Epik High’s Tablo showed extraordinary affection for BTS’s RM and Suga.

MBC’s ‘Radio Star’, which aired on the 14th, featured Tablo, Lee Jang-won, Gabi, and Yuqi as a special feature of ‘Global Fire World Stage’ and talked about various things.

On this day, Tablo said, “Actually, the reason I can meet many fans around the world these days is thanks to BTS’s Suga and RM mentioning us.”

He continued, “They tell me that they started music because they had a dream after hearing Epik High FLY, and when they release a new song, they promote it on their own. Thanks to that, even our young friends got to know us.” He said, “To be honest, in some ways, I think we’ve worked harder for Epik High than our members over the past few years.”

Tablo said, “I worked hard to write and publish a book. I didn’t even ask for it, but RM hugged my book and took a picture and uploaded it. Epik High’s second and third member,” he also expressed his affection.

In addition, Tablo revealed that he became the super-president thanks to RM and said, “Daughter Haru goes to school often. None of his friends ever approached me. I participated in RM’s album not too long ago, and the reaction has definitely changed since the song came out.”

He continued, “I was carrying my bag while I was going to the bathroom, and two boys came and said they would carry my bag.” I think it’s because it was right after RM’s song came out,” he said, adding laughter.

