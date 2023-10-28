Lasso and Petro will meet in Bogotá to discuss the energy crisis

On the afternoon of Friday, October 27, the Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, reported his intention to meet in Bogotá next Saturday with his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, with the aim of obtaining support in the management of the energy crisis that affects Ecuador.

This crisis has led to the implementation of an electricity rationing program of up to four hours that began on Thursday.

“Early tomorrow I will travel to Bogotá to speak with President @petrogustavo and seek his support to resolve Ecuador’s energy crisis”wrote the president of Ecuador on his ‘X’ network.

According to their statement, their intention is to achieve reciprocity in this request, since on previous occasions, Ecuador has provided energy to Colombia to meet its demand.

“At different times, our country has sold electricity to Colombia to support the supply of its internal demand and we believe that this time there will be reciprocity with Ecuador. “I’m sure I’ll bring good news.” he pointed.

